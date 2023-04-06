All Covid-19 vaccination centres for children to close on April 15, services to be relocated

SINGAPORE – All five Children Vaccination Centres (CVCs) will be closed on April 15 and their services will be relocated to other centres from April 17, as Singapore continues to safely transition into an endemic Covid-19 phase.

There will also be a closure among other changes in vaccination services at Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs), polyclinics and participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Thursday.

CVCs located at Our Tampines Hub, One Punggol Hub, Queenstown Community Centre, Sembawang Community Club, and Taman Jurong Community Centre will be closed due to low and stable demand for child vaccination.

From April 17, vaccination for children aged six months to 11 years old will be relocated to selected JTVCs, which will then offer both adult and child vaccinations at the same location.

With the streamlining of operations, there will be six JTVCs offering Covid-19 vaccination for children aged six months to 11 years old. These are JTVC Ang Mo Kio, JTVC Bukit Merah, JTVC Jurong East, JTVC Kaki Bukit, JTVC Sengkang and JTVC Yishun.

JTVC Commonwealth, which offers the bivalent Moderna/Spikevax and Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccines for adults, will also close on April 29 due to low demand and its proximity to the JTVC Bukit Merah.

From May 2, JTVC Sengkang will be relocated from 60 Sengkang East Way to 19A Sengkang Square, which is next to Sengkang MRT station. The current location will close on April 30.

Covid-19 vaccination for children aged six months to four years will continue to be offered by appointment at Bukit Batok, Eunos, Kallang, and Yishun polyclinics, while vaccination for children aged five to 11 years will continue to be offered by appointment at Bukit Panjang, Pioneer, Punggol and Woodlands Polyclinics, as well as at selected PHPCs.

“This baseline of vaccination sites serves the current vaccination needs of the population while allowing us the flexibility to scale up operations when necessary,” said MOH.

It also said: “Vaccination remains our primary defence against Covid-19. We encourage all individuals to take their vaccinations when eligible.”