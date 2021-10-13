Opening of two wildlife parks in Mandai delayed due to Covid-19; River Safari to get new name

SINGAPORE - The opening of two wildlife parks in the leafy Mandai area has been pushed back due to delays wrought by Covid-19 on the construction sector.

The Jurong Bird Park was originally slated to move to Mandai and open its doors to the public in 2020, it was announced in 2016. But the attraction - renamed the Bird Paradise - is now expected to open in 2022 instead.

As for the upcoming forest-themed wildlife park, which will be known as the Rainforest Wild, its opening has been pushed back a year from 2023 to 2024.

Mr Mike Barclay, chief executive of the Mandai Wildlife Group that operates these parks, said on Wednesday (Oct 13): "It is challenging doing development work at the moment. We're struggling with the number of workers due to Covid-19 and quarantine requirements, so there is generally a tight supply of labour and equipment. But there is still labour and we are making good progress."

He was speaking to the media at the Singapore Zoo to mark the launch of the Mandai Wildlife Group's new corporate identity. The group had previously been known as the Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

As part of the corporate revamp, the River Safari - one of three existing wildlife parks in Mandai - will be renamed the River Wonders. The Singapore Zoo and the Night Safari will retain their names.

When the works for the two new parks are complete, the Mandai area will be home to a total of five wildlife parks. This new "integrated destination" will be known as the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Mr Barclay said that with the revamp, he hopes that "Mandai" will become as globally synonymous with Singapore as "Changi", so that people worldwide will associate the word with the nation's wildlife scene.

"Our rebranding comes at a critical time when action is urgently needed to mitigate climate change and reverse the devastating decline in the earth's biodiversity," Mr Barclay said.

There are currently 15,000 animals and 1,000 species housed across the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders and Bird Paradise. A quarter of these species are classified as threatened with extinction.

During the event, Mandai Wildlife Group also announced other new facilities that will be rolled out across its parks.

This includes a new rehabilitation centre for rescued wild animals in Singapore at the new Rainforest Wild.



Mandai Wildlife Group CEO Mike Barclay (left) and Senior VP for Brand & Communications Suzanne Ho during the press conference on Oct 13, 2021. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Visitors to the Night Safari can also expect to see a new amphitheatre - which will be used for wildlife shows - by next year, while Kidzworld at the Singapore Zoo will be revamped by 2023 to feature both physical and virtual attractions including a petting zoo.

An expanded programme called Ranger Buddies will also be available for children to take on learning missions, aimed at encouraging children to feel empowered to be everyday heroes.

Mr Barclay said the group will also renew its focus on conservation efforts with Mandai Nature - a conservation group that Mandai Wildlife Group jointly established with Temasek in December last year.



Staff at the Singapore Zoo dressed in the new uniform bearing the logo Mandai Wildlife Group on Oct 13, 2021. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The new outfit aims to protect threatened species and protect and restore ecosystems such as mangroves and grasslands, with the help of conservation partners in the region.

The complete brand changeover, which includes new park signages and uniforms, is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

In line with the group's focus on sustainability, the parks will also feature green elements such as solar panels and waste recycling through a black soldier fly facility. These insects can help to break down animal waste and the nutrients can be recycled into fertiliser.

Mr Barclay added: "If we do not think about things like our carbon footprint and generational waste and pollution, it puts further pressure on climate change and further degrades the pristine habitats that are around us."