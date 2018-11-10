Opening of new Spotlight store at Westgate attracts long queue of shoppers on Saturday morning

SINGAPORE - Some 300 people queued up at Westgate shopping mall on Saturday morning (Nov 10) for the opening of Australian brand Spotlight's second outlet here.

People started gathering from as early as 6am although the store officially opened only at 10am, a statement from the Australian brand said.

It added that nearly 300 shoppers were in the queue outside its new store on the third floor even before the store opened.

As part of a marketing campaign for the opening of its new store, Spotlight had promised free pillows to the first 200 visitors in addition to discounts on some products.

In a video shared with The Straits Times, shoppers in a long, winding queue can be seen lined up along the mall's railings.

This is Spotlight's second store after its Plaza Singapura outlet.

The new shop, which will offer the retailer's mainstays of fabrics, crafts and homeware products, spans 25,833 sq ft.