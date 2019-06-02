New community hub opens at Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Residents of Ang Mo Kio will now have their own gym and other facilities to help them get fit and healthy.

The new $1 million Touchpoint @ AMK 433 community hub provides rehabilitation and gym services, as well as other services for seniors.

The official launch on Sunday (June 2) was attended by about 1,000 Ang Mo Kio residents, who were joined by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC Grassroots Organisations (GROs).

The hub is located at the void deck of Block 433 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. Some of its facilities, such as the gathering spaces in the void deck and the pavilion, are open round the clock.

The launch on Sunday was part of the Together We Care, We Connect event organised by Cheng San-Seletar GROs, to create awareness of the various voluntary welfare organisations (VWO) and government agencies available to residents within Cheng San-Seletar constituency.

Information booths were set up by VWOs like Touch Community Services, Singapore Thong Chai Medical Institution, Cornerstone Senior Centre and Comnet Senior Services, as well as government agencies such as the Housing Board, Singapore Police Force and the town council.

Some of the services the hub now offers were first trialled four years ago, as part of a pilot programme by VWO Touch Community Services, which is located at Block 444 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

In that time, more than 500 residents attended activities organised by the group.

The new hub houses a day rehabilitation centre and runs philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation's Gym Tonic, which is a customised strength-training programme for seniors.

There is also a Community Health Post where nurses from the National Healthcare Group can monitor residents' health and refer them for treatment.

On Sunday, some 50 residents also received their Merdeka Generation packages at the event.