Opening barbershop in his backyard a winning move

After nine years plying the streets as a taxi driver, Mr Tahir Aziz opted for a career U-turn that would put him a cut above the rest - he became a barber.

After attending a course that taught him the basics, Mr Tahir, 44, opened Keep It Handsome Barbershop in 2016.

Armed with two chairs and skills picked up from the course, he started snipping, making customers look good, one haircut at a time.

Business soon picked up and his small shop in Chai Chee was getting overcrowded.

In 2017, a bigger unit became available in his old stomping ground of Tampines, so Mr Tahir moved there.

The new shop, which is a block away from his mother's flat, is also surrounded by schools.

"I love Tampines, I grew up here.

"I live here and now I have a business here," Mr Tahir said.

True enough, his first few customers at the new shop were neighbours, but others flocked in from all over, and soon, the business grew.

Mr Tahir now has six chairs and 10 barbers, and spends more time managing the business instead of cutting hair.

His wife, Madam Zakiyah Isa, 33, chips in to help. Most days, she cooks for the barbers so they can sit down to a home-cooked meal together in front of the shop almost every night.

"Happy barbers equal happy customers," Mr Tahir said.