Open verdict for six-month-old baby’s death at nanny’s home

SINGAPORE - There is no definitive cause of death for a six-month-old boy who was found face down in a flat while under the care of his nanny, a coroner’s court has ruled.

Delivering an open verdict for the case of Yong Jing Yu on April 9 after a year-long inquiry, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda added there was no foul play involved.

“Losing a child is always a devastating event, perhaps more so when the child is a very young infant with no record of serious medical issues, as in the case with Jing Yu,” said the coroner as the infant’s parents, Mr Yong Chen Seng and Madam Toh Jinq Lay, listened with the help of a Mandarin interpreter.

The infant had been under the care of the nanny since he was around three months old. The nanny’s full name was not stated in court proceedings.

On Dec 28, 2021, the day of Jing Yu’s death, the nanny fed him milk and put him to bed in a cot around 3pm, investigation officer (IO) Russel Tong said on the first day of the coroner’s inquiry on March 27, 2023.

When the nanny found him lying face down around 6.20pm and saw his face had turned blue, she called for an ambulance.

IO Tong said the Singapore Civil Defence Force gave the nanny instructions to try to resuscitate the baby.

Paramedics took over resuscitation efforts when they arrived, and the baby was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were three possible causes behind Jing Yu’s death, but none of them was conclusive.

Dr Audrey Yeo, a forensic pathologist from the Health Sciences Authority, testified on the first day of the inquiry that the first possible cause was positional asphyxia, as the baby was found face down.

State Coroner Nakhoda said the nanny had placed Jing Yu facing up on the mattress around 3pm. She then left her Sengkang flat to do other chores, and only returned some time after 6pm.

IO Tong said on the first day of the inquiry that the nanny’s 13-year-old son was the only person at home at the time, “so she assumed her son would be the one taking care” of the baby.

The court heard there was no evidence her son had checked on Jing Yu, or the two other babies the nanny was babysitting at the time, while she was out.

There were no signs of pallor around Jing Yu’s nose and mouth, which could have pointed towards positional asphyxia.

Usually, if a person has undergone resuscitation, signs of pallor might not be present any more, said State Coroner Nakhoda. Hence, this cause of death was also not definitive.