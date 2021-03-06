Only two people per household can visit some sites for Qing Ming

Crowd control measures to ensure safe distancing will be introduced during the Qing Ming Festival, with visits to some sites limited to two per household.

The Chinese tomb-sweeping festival falls on April 4.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday that crowds are expected to peak on Good Friday, which falls on April 2, as well as on the weekends between March 20 and April 18.

Those driving to the Mandai Columbarium on these days will have to book an appointment, as crowds are expected to be larger this year due to high niche occupancy. Visitors should carpool, the NEA said.

Those visiting Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and the government-managed columbaria in Choa Chu Kang, Mandai and Yishun are advised to limit the number of visitors to two per household.

These columbaria will remain open 24 hours daily from March 20 to April 18.

Visitors are encouraged to go on weekdays.

To reduce traffic congestion, visitors can also take shuttle bus services, which will be provided.

For the Choa Chu Kang cemetery and columbarium, a shuttle bus service at 15-minute intervals will be provided at $1 per trip between the NEA's claims and registration office in Christian Cemetery Path 2 and Choa Chu Kang Columbarium.

For the Mandai crematorium and columbarium, a shuttle bus service, also costing $1 per trip, will be deployed between Khatib MRT station at the Exit A pick-up point and the rear entrance of Mandai Columbarium in Mandai Avenue.

Both bus services will operate on weekends between March 20 and April 18, and on April 2.

The NEA reminded the public to be socially responsible, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Those feeling unwell or are sick should stay at home, see a doctor and avoid visiting," it said.

Visitors are asked to refrain from taking seniors and young children, and to avoid eating and drinking at the columbaria.

They must stay 1m apart from one another and wear a mask at all times.

To avoid crowds at joss-paper burning areas in the columbaria, the NEA will set up joss paper collection booths, where visitors can collect joss paper for burning on selected days.

"Members of the public are also encouraged to burn joss paper in small quantities to minimise smoke emission and avoid creating fire hazards... in view of the ongoing warm and dry weather," said the NEA.

The agency also asked people to remember not to leave food offerings or litter behind, as this could lead to mosquito breeding or rat infestation.

In its advisory yesterday, the NEA also told the public to be careful while moving around Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and to watch out for potholes and cracks.

People should also exercise discretion if they engage grave maintenance services that are not regulated by the agency.

"Next of kin who have not made prior private arrangements for such services are advised not to pay anyone who claims to have maintained the graves of their loved ones," it said.