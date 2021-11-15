VTL

Only one European nation insists on quarantine

Singapore residents can still travel without quarantine to seven of the eight European countries that the Republic has launched vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with.

Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Britain have yet to reimpose compulsory quarantine on travellers from Singapore, based on their border regulations. This is despite the European Union (EU) raising its Covid-19 risk assessment of the Republic on Nov 9.

Finland and Sweden, two other European countries that will start VTLs with Singapore from Nov 29, have also not introduced quarantine curbs on travellers from Singapore yet.

This leaves Denmark as the only VTL country to have reimposed quarantine restrictions so far.

