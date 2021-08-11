Only fully vaccinated devotees, those with negative pre-event test results to be allowed in temple for fire-walking ritual

SINGAPORE - Only fully vaccinated devotees and those who show a negative pre-event test result will be allowed into Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road for the fire-walking ritual which is slated to be held on Oct 24.

In a statement on Wednesday (Aug 11), organisers said the annual Theemithi, or fire-walking festival, will go ahead this year with steps in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Organisers said the temple management committee will work with the authorities to comply with safe management measures, and modify plans if the Covid-19 situation changes.

On event days before and after the fire-walking ritual, organisers said the temple will allow entry to only 50 devotees at any one time. “With this number, checking for completed vaccination or pre-event test results is not required, allowing easier management of devotee entry,” they added.

The festival itself is expected to start on Oct 16 with a flag-hoisting ritual and end on Oct 28. Held a week before Deepavali, the fire-walking ritual is a form of penance or thanksgiving in honour of Hindu goddess Sri Drowpathai Amman.

Organisers said key rituals and ceremonies linked to the festival will be live streamed - just like last year - and urged devotees to view them online to reduce the crowd size at the temple. Devotees will also have to pre-book their slots online to participate in the fire-walking ritual.

The event has been a big draw in the past, with more than 1,500 people turning up in 2017 to watch devotees walk barefoot across a bed of burning charcoal, and then step into a pit of milk.

On Oct 24, there will not be any foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Little India to Sri Mariamman Temple.

Chariot processions related to the festival will take place only from "point-to-point" without any stops, if they are approved by the authorities, the organisers said.

They added that rituals like the carrying of milk pots and praying processions around the fire pit will be planned only with the approval of the authorities.

"Where safe distancing may be compromised, that ritual or ceremony may not be conducted," they added.

The registration portal for pre-booked slots will open in mid-September, and devotees will get a confirmation message via their mobile phone or e-mail address.

Live stream videos of the ceremonies and rituals will be available on the Hindu Endowments Board's YouTube channel after the events.

Religious ceremonies can also be viewed live via the Hindu Endowments Board's website.