Only 15% of people surveyed are aware of S’pore’s net-zero emission target: Study

SINGAPORE – A nationwide survey has found that only 15 per cent of respondents were aware of Singapore’s target of getting to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but nearly two-thirds expressed strong interest to contribute when informed about the goal.

More than half of the respondents were already taking climate-friendly actions, such as setting the air-conditioner temperature to at least 25 deg C, and cutting back on single-use plastics. But many were resistant towards changes that require more effort, like eating less meat and reducing air travel.

The study was done in 2023 among some 2,300 people aged 15 and above to understand their attitudes towards Singapore’s net-zero target and its associated policies, as well as the actions they intended to take to support the target.

It was conducted by Lloyd’s Register Foundation Institute for the Public Understanding of Risk (Ipur) at NUS, the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at SUTD, and the Environmental Behavioural Sciences and Economics Research Unit of the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Singapore’s total emission for 2021 – the latest data available – was 53.7 million tonnes, with the key contributing sectors being industry (44.4 per cent), power (39.2 per cent) and transport (14.2 per cent).

Government chief sustainability officer Lim Tuang Liang said: “Every individual plays a pivotal role in propelling Singapore towards our national net-zero goal, which complements the efforts of both government and businesses.”

The survey results, which were made public on May 15, showed that some 65 per cent of respondents supported the Republic’s net-zero target when given more information about it, with another 17 per cent hoping for a more ambitious timeline to get to net-zero.

The respondents were also asked about how supportive they were of 12 government policies, ranging from transport to energy, which would help get Singapore to its goal.

Around 60 per cent were supportive of all 12 policies, with the most popular ones being planting more trees, building more parks, enhancing solar deployment and expanding the MRT/LRT network.

These policies involve government expenditure and have no direct additional costs for households, the report noted.

Other policies received less support. For instance, more than 20 per cent of the respondents were undecided about their backing for phasing out petrol or diesel vehicles and increasing the carbon tax for businesses, though over 60 per cent supported these moves.

The carbon tax was raised to $25 per tonne of emissions from 2024, up from $5 per tonne, eventually reaching between $50 and $80 per tonne by 2030.

As for a disposable bag charge imposed in July 2023, it was backed by about 67 per cent of the respondents, while 18 per cent were unsupportive. Another 15 per cent were undecided about it.