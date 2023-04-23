Only 1 in 5 households has collected free recycling box; expert calls for more public education

SINGAPORE - Only slightly more than 300,000 households have collected the reusable boxes for recycling distributed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) even though the deadline for collection is in a week’s time, on April 30.

This translates to about 20 per cent of the 1.39 million households here.

Many people The Sunday Times spoke to said they did not collect the box, known as Bloobox, as they did not think it would boost recycling.

Others said they did not need the box as they already had their own recycling corners at home.

Consultant Lim Kian Chong, 28, said he already has a system to sort recyclable rubbish at home and did not need the box.

“I don’t think the box will add value for people who are already recycling,” he said.

Social media influencer Kimberly Tham, 20, did not collect the box as she feels it would not move the needle.

“There is no carrot or stick to influence habits. We could learn from the beverage return scheme that has popped up in supermarkets of late, or the foodcourt and hawker centre tray return initiative,” she said.

Launched by NEA on March 19, the foldable, washable Bloobox is intended to be set up as a personal recycling bin in homes.

The Bloobox can hold up to 5kg of paper, plastic, metal and glass recyclables, as well as electronic waste.

Instructions printed on it help users identify what can and cannot be recycled. For example, paper and plastic can be recycled, but styrofoam and food-stained items cannot. Food or liquids should also not be placed in the Bloobox.

The box comes with a removable divider that can be used to create a separate compartment for small electronic waste items, such as light bulbs and batteries.

The recyclables collected in a Bloobox can be dropped off at blue recycling bins or recycling chutes, which are more common in newer Housing Board blocks.

Nationwide distribution of the Bloobox began on March 19 through vending machines across Singapore at common spaces such as community clubs and selected bus interchanges.

To boost the collection rate, the NEA last week added schools to the distribution venues, where around 60,000 more of the boxes are expected to be distributed.

Residents may visit gowhere.gov.sg/bloobox to check the locations of the nearest vending machines and current stock levels.