Online quiz, tips on boosting intimacy are part of this year's Celebrate Marriage campaign

SINGAPORE - How in tune are you with your other half? Do you know what his or her life values are, or the names of his or her closest friends?

To find out, you can now take an online quiz as part of the annual Celebrate Marriage campaign launched on Friday (Feb 8) by Focus on the Family Singapore, to help "young married couples come to a true understanding of their spouse, and promote greater connection and intimacy".

Besides the quiz, the organisation will also share tips and ideas to help couples understand each other's point of view in areas such as money, parenting, sex and intimacy.

The public can also access a series of online coaching videos, featuring marriage experts and family life educators who share their secrets on how spouses can nurture intimacy and connect both emotionally and physically.

The campaign has helped over 500,000 married couples annually since it was first launched in 2016.

"Focus Singapore is hopeful that a stronger marriage foundation will help couples gear up for the challenge of parenthood," Focus on the Family Singapore said in a statement.

In 2017, a total of 7,578 marriages ended in divorce or annulment.

A 2016 Prudential survey also found that about a quarter of married people in Singapore are thinking of divorce. The 500 respondents indicated that children, money, housework and the time spent on mobile phones were the top sources of conflict between partners.

Chief executive of Focus Singapore Joanna Koh-Hoe said: "Through Celebrate Marriage, we hope to encourage healthier and happier marriages, and by extension, happier children and healthier homes.

"We believe that the best gift parents can give their child is to love their spouse. When spouses build connection and intimacy, they become better partners in parenting and provide a secure home for raising confident kids."

Mr Gary Koh, marriage solemniser and family life trainer at Focus Singapore, added: "From our experiences mentoring couples, we find that many forget we all have different personalities, dreams, habits and opinions that inevitably make it hard to see eye to eye on everything.

"Being intentional about intimacy is important, otherwise we enter drift mode and unknowingly the relationship stagnates and things start going downhill."