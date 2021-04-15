Online grocer's owner fined for illegally repacking food

A Singaporean woman who owns online grocer Qiksmart was fined $1,000 yesterday for illegally repacking food on unlicensed premises.

Junaidah Ahmad, 57, is the sole proprietor of the company.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers discovered in July last year that the company was repacking food into small containers bearing its label at an unlicensed location in an industrial area in Ubi Crescent.

Qiksmart had repacked about 265kg of food, including products such as flour, rice, sugar, beans, nuts, dried shrimp and frozen fish.

Premises must be licensed by the SFA if repacking food is carried out.

"Repacking of food products in unlicensed premises poses a food safety risk," it said.

Repacking food on unlicensed premises carries a fine of up to $5,000. Subsequent convictions can bring fines of up to $10,000 or a prison term of up to three months, or both.

Ng Wei Kai