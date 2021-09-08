Online grocer fined $11,000 for breaching rules on storing meat and seafood

SINGAPORE - Online grocer OurPasar Essentials was fined $11,000 on Wednesday (Sept 8) for storing meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store, as well as keeping raw meat for sale without a chiller.

Managing director Muhammad Shafizan Saikh Abdul Kader was fined $9,000 for not exercising due diligence to prevent the offences from being committed.

On Feb 9 this year, officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) discovered staff from the company handling packets of raw meat and seafood on tables without any form of refrigeration.

A container of raw chicken wings was also left open outside on a driveway.

Further investigations found that the company was storing meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store.

The SFA said on Wednesday that the company was in the process of applying for a licence but had started using the cold store before it had been approved.

Officers seized around 312kg of illegally stored meat and seafood, as well as 125kg of unrefrigerated raw beef and chicken.

The items were immediately disposed of due to food safety risks.

Under the Sale of Food Act and the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, cold stores for meat and seafood can be operated only with a valid licence.

Those convicted of possessing any meat or seafood products that are kept in unlicensed cold stores for sale or supply can be fined up to $50,000 and/or jailed up to two years.

Those who store raw meat for sale without a chiller may be fined up to $2,000.