Online access to Asia Sentinel blocked for users in Singapore after not complying with Pofma order

SINGAPORE - For not publishing a correction notice properly under the fake news law regarding one of its articles, online publication Asia Sentinel will have access to its site blocked in Singapore.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said on Friday it has directed the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to issue access blocking orders.

This requires Internet service providers to disable access for end-users in Singapore to the online location where the falsehoods were communicated.

MCI’s statement came almost four hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a statement of their own, on Friday morning, threatening to take further action against the Asia Sentinel.

MHA had issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) on May 26 concerning an Asia Sentinel article on May 24, titled “Singapore kills a chicken to scare the monkeys”.

MHA had said then it contained false statements relating to several issues.

One was about a Nikkei Asia opinion piece published in July 2021 criticising Singapore’s handling of the Covid-19 cluster linked to KTVs, that MHA had said was full of inaccuracies.

Other issues MHA had cited in the Asia Sentinel story involved suspended lawyer M. Ravi; and Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, who are under police investigation for possible offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings.

Asia Sentinel then published an editor’s note on its article saying it had received MHA’s correction direction on May 27, but stood by its story.

It also posted a correction notice detailing the false statements, and a link to the government fact-checking website, Factually, with access to the correct facts.

On the same day, the website posted a separate article titled “Singapore Government Demand for Correction”, which contained the correction notice and a link to Factually.

Asia Sentinel then published an article on May 29, titled “Asia Sentinel answer to Singapore Government Demand for Correction”, where it defended its assertions from the original story.

It carried MHA’s correction notices, but they were not placed at the top of the article and at the top of the website’s main page, as required.

Said MCI: “The Correction Direction issued to Asia Sentinel had required the facts to be juxtaposed against the falsehoods, so that end-users in Singapore can read both versions and draw their own conclusions.”

The access blocking orders will be cancelled should Asia Sentinel comply with the full requirements of the correction direction, added MCI.