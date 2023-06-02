Online access to Asia Sentinel blocked for users in Singapore after not complying with Pofma order

SINGAPORE - For not publishing a correction notice properly under the fake news law regarding one of its articles, online publication Asia Sentinel will have access to its site blocked in Singapore.
The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said on Friday it has directed the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to issue access blocking orders.
This requires Internet service providers to disable access for end-users in Singapore to the online location where the falsehoods were communicated.
MCI’s statement came almost four hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a statement of their own, on Friday morning, threatening to take further action against the Asia Sentinel.
MHA had issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) on May 26 concerning an Asia Sentinel article on May 24, titled “Singapore kills a chicken to scare the monkeys”.
MHA had said then it contained false statements relating to several issues.
One was about a Nikkei Asia opinion piece published in July 2021 criticising Singapore’s handling of the Covid-19 cluster linked to KTVs, that MHA had said was full of inaccuracies.
Other issues MHA had cited in the Asia Sentinel story involved suspended lawyer M. Ravi; and Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, who are under police investigation for possible offences of giving false evidence in judicial proceedings.
Asia Sentinel then published an editor’s note on its article saying it had received MHA’s correction direction on May 27, but stood by its story.
It also posted a correction notice detailing the false statements, and a link to the government fact-checking website, Factually, with access to the correct facts.
On the same day, the website posted a separate article titled “Singapore Government Demand for Correction”, which contained the correction notice and a link to Factually.
Asia Sentinel then published an article on May 29, titled “Asia Sentinel answer to Singapore Government Demand for Correction”, where it defended its assertions from the original story.
It carried MHA’s correction notices, but they were not placed at the top of the article and at the top of the website’s main page, as required.
Said MCI: “The Correction Direction issued to Asia Sentinel had required the facts to be juxtaposed against the falsehoods, so that end-users in Singapore can read both versions and draw their own conclusions.”
The access blocking orders will be cancelled should Asia Sentinel comply with the full requirements of the correction direction, added MCI.
The site could still be accessed on Friday afternoon.
Asia Sentinel had said in its May 29 article that the site is domiciled in California in the United States, and is not subject to demands or threats of the Singapore government.
In response to the May 29 article, MHA on Friday said the original article published on May 24 contained false statements, is available to end-users in Singapore, and is therefore being communicated in Singapore.
MHA added that Pofma’s primary tool to correct falsehoods is via a correction notice, which must be placed in a specified proximity to the original post with a link to the Government’s clarification.
This is akin to the right of reply practised by newspapers and magazines, it added.
Said MHA: “Pofma does not require the original post to be removed. Instead, the clarification sets out the falsehoods and facts for the public. Readers can read both the original post and the facts and decide for themselves what is the truth.”
It said similar requirements had been placed on other recipients of correction directions, and they had complied.
MHA added: “If Asia Sentinel truly believes in free speech, it should be happy for its readers to read both the article and the correction notice, and make up their own minds which is true.”