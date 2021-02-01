Online

  • Published
    1 hour ago

MULTIMEDIA

Covid-19 vaccination guide

A step-by-step guide on how to get your Covid-19 jab and what to expect at the vaccination centre.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2021, with the headline 'Online'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 