Ongoing probe into online food delivery, shared kitchen sectors

The launch of the first GrabKitchen here comes amid an ongoing investigation by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore into the online food delivery and shared kitchen sectors.

The investigation, announced last October, was prompted by a shared kitchen operator's complaint that it had been shut out by Deliveroo and GrabFood.

Smart City Kitchens (SCK), which is linked to ousted Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick, opened a 13,000 sq ft facility in Tampines in June, touting itself as the first operator here to be unaffiliated to a delivery ser-vice.

Tenants said the two delivery services had blocked them from listing on their platforms.

GrabFood Singapore head Dilip Roussenaly said yesterday that while the firm is contributing to the investigation process, it is not the subject of the probe.

"We started not too long ago to work with some of the merchants out of SCK... we want to support merchants regardless of where they are," he said.

Deliveroo, however, said that while restaurant partners are free to work with other operators, it does not deliver from SCK or other cloud kitchens.

A spokesman for SCK said it is confident that the investigation "will result in actions that will improve the opportunities available to the restaurant operators, in turn improving the overall service and availability to Singaporean consumers".