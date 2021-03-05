OneService app to let users alert authorities to people in need

A trial will begin in the second half of this year for users of the OneService app to alert the authorities when they see someone in need of help.

For a start, it will focus on four groups: seniors in need, rough sleepers, cardboard collectors and tissue sellers.

A new feature on the app, called Help Neighbour, will allow users to alert the authorities to people they think need help.

The feature is a collaboration between the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the Municipal Services Office (MSO) which runs the app, and the Agency for Integrated Care.

It was one of several updates to the OneService app announced by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann yesterday during the debate on her ministry's budget.

"This is especially important during the pandemic, when residents may find themselves having fewer interactions with their usual social networks," she added.

Ms Sim also said that a pilot programme to centralise the provision of municipal services will take place in Tampines from late this year.

The six-year trial aims to develop a new model that centralises the provision of municipal services under one operator, reduces manpower requirements and improves the quality of services provided to residents.

Currently, such services are provided by several agencies - the Housing Board, Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency, National Parks Board, PUB and the Singapore Police Force - and are at times complicated by confusion over which agencies should take charge to provide certain services.

MSO said: "The intended end state for this pilot is that it should no longer matter which agency's issue it is, as the common operator will deliver all in-scope municipal services required on the ground."

The spokesman added: "This pilot aims to re-organise the delivery of the already-outsourced services around residents' needs (rather than agency lines), and more efficiently as a total system at the township level."

Agencies and the MSO remain accountable for outcomes under the new model, the spokesman said.

A tender has been called for an operator to provide multiple services during the trial, including cleaning and pest management on state land and enforcement services in public areas.

In addition, to reduce manpower required for servicing lights, Ms Sim said that HDB will implement a smart lighting system in all estates.

The system allows HDB and town councils to monitor lighting in common areas in real time, reducing the need for manual checks.

In her update on the OneService app, Ms Sim said that the number of users has increased to more than 340,000 now, up from fewer than 200,000 in 2019. She also announced more improvements for the app.

For instance, its Happenings feature will soon allow users to get alerts on more activities in their residential block.

While all users can currently access information on dengue clusters and air quality, those living in three estates - Ghim Moh Edge, Ghim Moh Valley and Yuhua Village - have also been able to see block maintenance schedules, lift fault alerts and various other town council announcements since December last year.

These functions will be rolled out progressively to users in other estates, while new functions will be added.

Ng Keng Gene