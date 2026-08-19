One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove to offer 24/7 immigration clearance from September

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

To commemorate the launch of Singapore’s first 24/7 CIQ service for pleasure craft at a marina, One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove will introduce promotional pricing for the first six months from September.

SINGAPORE – Boaters docking at One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove will be able to clear immigration round the clock from Sept 1.

It will be the first marina in Singapore to offer Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) clearance 24/7, providing more flexibility for pleasure craft and yachts arriving in or departing from Singapore at any time of day or night.

In a statement on Aug 19, One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove said the move was enabled through close collaboration with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to put in place the necessary operational arrangements and security measures.

“This provides boaters with a more seamless and efficient clearance experience, while ensuring that Singapore’s border security is not compromised,” it said.

One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove added that the move comes at “an opportune time” , as regional boating activity continues to grow across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“For boaters planning cross-border journeys, Singapore is now even better positioned as a convenient stopover,” it said.

To commemorate the launch of the 24/7 CIQ service , promotional pricing will be offered during the first six months, said James Roy, the senior marina director of One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove .

“We appreciate ICA’s support in facilitating the necessary operational arrangements and in enhancing improved clearance services for Singapore’s boating community,” he added.

One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, which is part of the mainboard-listed SUTL Enterprise, offers yacht berthing and boutique hotel accommodations, as well as dining, events and lifestyle facilities.

It began CIQ facility operations in 2019.

Jonathan Sit, regional general manager of SUTL Enterprise’s marina division, said the launch of the 24/7 CIQ service “marks an important step forward for One°15 Marina Sentosa Cove and the wider boating community”.