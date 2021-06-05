1 person tests positive for Covid-19 during swab tests at Hougang HDB blocks

SINGAPORE - One person had a positive result for Covid-19 out of 828 residents and visitors at Blocks 501 and 507 Hougang Avenue 8 tested after viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from these blocks.

Mandatory testing for this group has concluded, said the Ministry of Health on Saturday (June 5).

All residents of the two blocks, as well as Block 745 Yishun Street 72, had mandatory swab tests taken on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for the Yishun block, MOH said on Wednesday (June 2) that 506 individuals had tested negative and three positive.

Investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission.

Mandatory testing operations were also conducted from Friday for 1,208 residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and staff of shops in seven neighbouring blocks. Testing was optional, however, for visitors to these blocks, as well as the residents of the seven blocks.

The seven neighbouring blocks are Block 511 Hougang Avenue 10; blocks 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4; and blocks 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.

As at 5pm on Saturday, 776 individuals of the mandatory group were found to be negative. Test results for the remaining 432 people are pending.

The two-day operation will be extended one more day to Sunday (June 6), added MOH. Individuals will be notified of where they have to go and when.

For the 1,808 people who opted to get tested, 1,246 individuals were found to be negative and 562 more test results are pending.

Visitors who were at Block 506 between May 23 and 29 are encouraged to go for testing, said MOH.

Residents and visitors between May 19 and June 3 of the neighbouring blocks are also encouraged to do so, it added.

The voluntary testing will be conducted by appointment only at the tented pavilion at 685A Hougang St 61, from June 4 to 10 between 9am and 4pm, and at alternate test locations from June 4 to 17.

More information can be found at this website. Appointments can also be booked through the website.