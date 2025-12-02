Straitstimes.com header logo

One taken to hospital after trailer catches fire in Clementi

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the cause of the trailer fire is under investigation.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation after a trailer caught fire on Clementi Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident on Dec 2 at 2.55pm.

The fire was extinguished with a hose reel.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on Dec 2 that the air was filled with an odour that smelled like chemicals.

The Chinese-language paper added that the fire broke out between the four tyres of the trailer and that they were flattened.

At least seven firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, while police were directing traffic, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The SCDF added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

