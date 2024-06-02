One taken to hospital after power-assisted bicycle battery catches fire in Punggol flat

SINGAPORE - One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after the battery of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) caught fire in a Housing Board flat in Punggol.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on June 2 that it was alerted to a fire at Block 232C Sumang Lane at about 9.15pm.

A photo and video seen by The Straits Times show firefighters and SCDF officers at the scene.

According to SCDF’s preliminary investigations, the fire originated from a PAB battery that was being charged in the kitchen of a 15th floor unit.

It was extinguished by an occupant of the unit using buckets of water.