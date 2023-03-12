One taken to hospital after PMD catches fire in Pipit Road HDB block, hungry cats found outside unit

SINGAPORE – A personal mobility device (PMD) caught fire while being charged in the common corridor of a Housing Board flat in Pipit Road on Friday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire on the second floor of Block 94 at 6.45am and it was put out by a water jet.

One person was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Preliminary investigation into the fire revealed that it was of electrical origin from the PMD.

SCDF reminded the public to take steps to prevent PMD fires, such as not leaving charging devices unattended for an extended period of time or overnight, and to not charge power-assisted bicycles and PMDs near combustible materials or in an escape path. Buying or using non-original batteries are also discouraged.

On Saturday evening, two volunteers were distributing food in the area when they came across hungry cats which appeared to live in the affected unit.

“My husband and I were looking for the units to drop off the bags of food when a few really skinny cats jumped onto us, likely due to the smell of the food that was coming from our bags,” said the wife, who declined to be named.

“We went back to our car and took two packets of cat food that we happened to keep in our car for feeding stray cats. The cats finished the food in minutes, while more cats started coming out from the unit.”

Worried about the situation, the couple contacted the relevant authorities for assistance.

When they returned to the unit later that evening with more cat food, a young man told them that the family had 30 cats and was thinking of giving them away for adoption due to the fire.

When contacted by The Straits Times, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and Cat Welfare Society (CWS) said they were aware of the incident.

AVS group director Jessica Kwok said: “We are looking into it. We will take in the cats if they were found to be in poor condition or neglected, and will investigate it as an animal welfare case.”

She added that AVS does not condone mistreatment of pets. First-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and can be fined up to $15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

CWS president Thenuga Vijakumar said it understood that the owners have since returned to the unit.