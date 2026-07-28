Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One taken to hospital, about 80 evacuated after Circuit Road HDB flat fire

Firefighters had to forcibly enter the unit to extinguish the fire, which involved items in the living room.

SINGAPORE – One person was found unresponsive and taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a HDB flat in MacPherson in the early morning of July 28.

About 80 residents from the affected block were evacuated as a precaution, said the Singapore Civil Defence in a Facebook post on the same day.

In its post, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at Block 39 Circuit Road at about 2.05am.

When it arrived at the scene, black smoke was emitting from the living room of a unit on the ninth floor.

Firefighters had to forcibly enter the unit to extinguish the fire, which involved items in the living room, SCDF said.

The unresponsive person was found in the living room and firefighters immediately carried the person out of the unit and commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The person was then taken to Changi General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.