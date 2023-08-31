Fire at $40m Yishun coffee shop leaves one with minor burns, 19 others forced to evacuate

SINGAPORE – One person had minor burns, and 19 others self-evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop in Yishun on Thursday morning.

A video posted to TikTok by user sgjeff007 showed bright orange flames on top of a two-storey building, before firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

The coffee shop, which is located on the first storey of Block 848 Yishun Street 81, was sold for $40 million in June 2022 to Chang Cheng Group.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.10am on Thursday.

Firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the blaze, which was in one of the kitchens in the coffee shop.

About 19 people had self-evacuated before the firefighters arrived. One person with minor burns declined to be taken to the hospital, said the SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ST has contacted Chang Cheng Group for comment.