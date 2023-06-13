One stall closed after fire breaks out at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a hawker centre in Sembawang on Tuesday morning after a stall was left unmanned.

The fire at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, which opened in December 2022, involved a stove and the kitchen exhaust hood of a food stall on the first floor.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was was alerted to the incident at 9.05am and that members of the public had put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before it arrived. There were no reported injuries.

A worker of the affected stall - Long Xiang Ho Chiak Scissors Cut Curry Rice - told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that he was in the toilet when the fire happened.

Mr Wu, 63, said: “I went to the toilet after I prepared some ingredients for the dishes we were cooking.

“I don’t know when the stall will be ready for business again.”

When The Straits Times arrived at the stall at about 10am, the charred stall was drenched in water and vacated, with the lights switched off.

Describing the fire, Madam Christine Lock, 47, who sells nasi lemak just two stalls away, said this was the first fire since the hawker centre opened and thick flames rose above the top of the burning stall.

She added: “The smoke was everywhere, and I was anxious and afraid that an explosion might happen.”

Madam Lock said she was serving a few customers at the time of the fire and one of them passed her a fire extinguisher from a container outside her stall, which she then gave to her husband.

Her husband worked together with a neighbouring hawker to put out the fire, she added.

With the only exit blocked by the smoke coming out of the stall on fire, she was forced to climb out from the counter of her stall with the help of a customer.