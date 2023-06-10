One resident found unconscious after fire breaks out in Yishun flat

SINGAPORE - A person was found unconscious after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Yishun on Saturday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 783 Yishun Ring Road at 8.55pm.

Upon arrival, the fire was raging inside a unit on the 12th floor, the SCDF said. Firefighters had to make a forced entry into the smoke-logged unit.

During the firefighting operation, SCDF found an unconscious person in the unit. The person was carried out of the unit by firefighters and taken to the ground floor.

According to Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the person is an 18-year-old youth.

SCDF’s emergency medical services personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and took the person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The fire involved contents of a bedroom and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet.

About 50 persons from neighbouring units were also evacuated.

The cause of fire is under investigation.