One rescued in 18th-storey fire at Liat Towers

A fire broke out on the 18th storey of Liat Towers in Orchard Road on Wednesday evening.

On the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to a fire at 541 Orchard Road at about 10pm. It dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.

SCDF said that firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, entered the smoke-logged building to put out the fire.

"The fire, which involved contents of a retail unit, was extinguished by SCDF using one water jet," it said.

One person was rescued and taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dominic Low