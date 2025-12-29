One Punggol Hawker Centre to get new operator, open tender to be called in Jan 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The current operator of One Punggol Hawker Centre, Timbre + Hawkers, will conclude its tenancy on Aug 14, 2026.

SINGAPORE – An open tender will be called in January 2026 to appoint a new operator for One Punggol Hawker Centre (OPHC).

On Dec 29, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the current operator, Timbre + Hawkers Private Limited (THPL), will conclude its tenancy on Aug 14, 2026, one year short of its three-year term.

“This early conclusion was mutually agreed between THPL and NEA following discussions, taking into account overall operational considerations and prevailing market conditions,” said THPL in a separate statement on Dec 29.

THPL has committed to uphold the vibrancy of the hawker centre until it finishes its tenancy, and will not be participating in the open tender, NEA said.

NEA added that it would work closely with THPL and the incoming operator to minimise the disruption to stallholders and patrons during this transition.

To provide stability and assurance, the new operator will be required to retain all existing individual stallholders who wish to continue their operations for at least two years, NEA added.

During this period, current rental rates will be maintained for the first year, with any subsequent adjustments capped at market-valued rental averages.

“NEA remains committed to supporting hawkers and patrons while continuously improving socially-conscious enterprise hawker centres to better serve the community,” NEA added.