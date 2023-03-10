One person taken to hospital following fire in Suntec City basement carpark

SCDF personnel seen in the basement carpark of Suntec City on March 10, 2023. PHOTO: ST READER
SINGAPORE - One person was taken to the hospital following a vehicle fire in the basement carpark of Suntec City shopping mall on Friday evening.

In a video circulating on social media, at least one fire engine was seen near the drop-off point of the Suntec City convention centre at about 6.30pm.

At least six Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers in firefighting gear were seen in another photo crowding in front of a white vehicle in basement two of the carpark. The road leading to the white vehicle was blocked by white tape, and a fire extinguisher was seen close by.

When contacted, the SCDF said it was alerted to a vehicle fire in the basement carpark of Suntec City tower 5 at about 6.20pm.

“The fire was extinguished by the Suntec City Company Emergency Response Team members using a hosereel and three dry powder extinguishers,” it added.

“SCDF conveyed one person to Raffles Hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

