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Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Woodlands

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The accident involved at least three vehicles - a lorry, a van and a tractor-trailer.

Police said the accident involved two tipper trucks, a prime mover and a van on Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Woodlands Avenue 10.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

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Gabrielle Andres

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SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Woodlands Avenue 12 on May 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road accident in the area at about 3.40pm. Upon arrival, its officers found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of a van.

The person was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police said the accident involved two tipper trucks, a prime mover and a van on Woodlands Avenue 12 towards Woodlands Avenue 10.

Two men – a 27-year-old van driver and a 41-year-old prime mover driver – were taken to the Woodlands Hospital.

The police added that the tipper truck driver, a 36-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

A photo of the scene, published on Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao’s website, shows the van sandwiched between two vehicles, with its front severely damaged.

Zaobao also reported that a man, believed to be the person trapped in the van, was later carried into an ambulance.

Earlier on May 12, SCDF freed another person from the front seat of a lorry using hydraulic rescue tools, after a separate accident involving four vehicles on the AYE during the morning rush hour.

Six males – four lorry passengers aged between 36 and 63, a 47-year-old motorcyclist and his 41-year-old pillion rider – were taken to hospital.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.