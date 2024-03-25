One person taken to hospital after electrical fire at Admiralty flat

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a flat in Admiralty on March 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 483 Admiralty Link at about 7pm.

The fire broke out inside a bedroom in the fifth-floor unit, SCDF added. Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

SCDF said a person was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

It added that its preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the bedroom.

A member of the public told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that at least 30 residents were evacuated from the block.

To prevent electrical fires, the SCDF urged the public not to overload electrical outlets with appliances and to always switch them off when they are not in use.

People should not leave batteries or devices to charge unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

They should also check the condition of wires regularly, and replace or repair frayed or cracked wires immediately.

SCDF also advised the public not to run wires under carpets or mats, and to keep them away from hot surfaces.

The public should use appliances and electrical plugs with the Safety Mark. Visit www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg for more information.

According to figures released by the SCDF in February, there were more fires in 2023, with the 1,954 cases representing a nearly 10 per cent increase from the 1,799 cases in 2022.

The top two causes were electrical fires and unattended cooking, with 597 and 456 cases, respectively.