One person taken to hospital after collision between motorcycle and car in Clementi

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A motorcycle going straight on Commonwealth Avenue West is seen colliding with a car making a right turn onto Clementi Avenue 2.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on May 27 after a motorcycle and a car collided at a road junction in Clementi.

In response to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Clementi Avenue 2 and Commonwealth Avenue West at around 6pm on that day.

The police said that a 43-year-old motorcyclist was taken conscious to the hospital, and that he is assisting with investigations.

SCDF said that one person was taken to National University Hospital.

In a video of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, several vehicles can be seen turning right from Commonwealth Avenue West onto Clementi Avenue 2.

A motorcycle, travelling straight in the opposite direction on Commonwealth Avenue West, collides with one of the cars making the right turn.

The motorcycle topples, and its rider falls onto the road after the collision.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to annual statistics released by the traffic police in February, while motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.