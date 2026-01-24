One person taken to hospital, 70 evacuated after fire breaks out in Bukit Merah HDB flat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Bukit Merah on Jan 24.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Bloc k 103B Depot Roa d in Bukit Merah at about 5.30pm.

Black smoke was seen emitting from a unit on the 1 2th floor upon SCDF’s arrival.

No one was inside the affected unit at the time, SCDF said, adding that the fire broke out in one of the rooms and was extinguished with two water jets.

“As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage,” it said.

A person from the affected unit who had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival felt unwell and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Abo ut 70 peopl e were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Unattended cooking, electrical faults and unattended lighted materials were listed by SCDF as the top causes of fires at residential premises.

Residents are advised not to leave their cooking unattended and to avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision.

They should also ensure that lighted materials such as incense or cigarettes are never left unattended and are fully extinguished before disposal.