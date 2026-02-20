One person rescued and taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Tampines flat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A person was rescued from a burning flat in Tampines late on Feb 1 9 after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the 11th-floor unit.

The blaze involved the contents of a bedro om, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), in response to queries from The Straits Times on Feb 20.

It said that it was alerted to the fire at Bloc k 26 7 Tampines Street 21 at 1 1.25pm on Feb 19.

Firefighters forced their way into the unit and rescued one person, who was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, SCDF said.

About 40 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported that a resident living in the same block said she became aware of the incident only after hearing the sirens of fire engines.

“I saw a large fire in the bedroom of that unit, with thick smoke billowing out,” she was quoted as saying.

The resident, who was not named in the article, said at least five fire engines, three police cars and an ambulance were at the scene. She also saw SCDF officers rushing up the stairs with hoses.

Footage provided by the resident shows the exterior wall above the bedroom window of the affected unit blackened by smoke, while officers continued spraying water into the room.

The resident added that she heard SCDF officers on the 11th floor calling out to other rescue personnel below the block for a first-aid kit. An elderly man was later seen being carried downstairs on a stretcher while wearing an oxygen mask, and was taken away in an ambulance.

The resident told the Chinese daily that investigations at the unit continued past 1am on Feb 20, while hoses were being removed from the scene.

A fire engine and a police car remained at the block until about 2am.

Shin Min Daily reported that the entire incident lasted more than two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.