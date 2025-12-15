Motorcyclist, 20, dies in accident in Yishun, another taken to hospital; driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A motorist has been arrested for dangerous driving after a multi-vehicle accident in Yishun on the night of Dec 14 that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Yishun Avenue 3 and Yishun Central at about 10.20pm .

The accident involved two motorcycles, two cars and a lorry , said the police, who were alerted to the accident at about the same time.

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, the authorities said, adding that another 19-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital .

The police said a male driver, 38 , was arrested for dangerous driving causing death .

Three other people declined to be taken to hospital after they were assessed by SCDF for minor injuries.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were shared in the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore Facebook group. One of the photos shows a red car that has crashed into the back of a lorry . The bonnet of the car appears to be badly damaged, with the airbags deployed, as seen in another photo.

SCDF paramedics were seen attending to a victim. PHOTO: HOO LEE KAU/FACEBOOK

In another photo, SCDF paramedics can be seen attending to a person on a stretcher, near a motorcycle lying on its side on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.