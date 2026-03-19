One of two capybaras born in Mandai Wildlife Reserve has died

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The two pups born in early January took the total capybara population in Mandai to 13 before one of them died on Jan 27.

SINGAPORE – One of the two capybara babies born at Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Jan 4 has died.

In a statement on March 19, Mandai said the pup, a female, “did not survive the critical early weeks”, adding that it died about three weeks after its birth, on Jan 27.



The two pups had been the first capybaras born at Mandai in 10 years. The species is native to South America.

Mandai added that the other pup was healthy and now weighs approximately 4.4kg, about four times its birth weight.



“The male pup is feeding well, active, and staying close to mum as it grows stronger each day,” said Mr Azmi Amzah, a curator of animal care (operations).



On the first pup’s death, he said: “Neonatal care can be complex and maternal behaviours can vary, particularly when a mother is caring for her first litter.

“From birth, both mother and pups were closely monitored by our animal care and veterinary teams. However, early life remains a vulnerable period and despite attentive care, not every outcome can be predicted.”

He added: “Losing a young animal is never easy for our team, and it’s something we feel deeply.”

He said that Mandai would review the case carefully to inform its future care management.

The team will now focus on continuing to support the mother and the surviving pup with dedicated care.

“We’re truly grateful for the support from everyone – thank you for being with us through both joyful and difficult moments of animal care.”

In a Facebook post on Jan 13, Mandai said the two capybara pups were born precocial, which means they were born in a relatively developed state, including having a thick coat of fur – unlike many animals that are born with little or no fur.

The capybara pups and their mother were seen near the end of the Amazon River Quest boat ride in River Wonders, with all the other capybaras at the wildlife attraction.