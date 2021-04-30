One of Singapore's oldest mosques to be revamped

One of Singapore's oldest mosques, home to a resource and counselling centre for countering extremism, will be renovated to better serve the community.

The Khadijah Mosque in Aljunied, which was built in 1920 and underwent major preservation works in 2001, will get a new facade that will expand the resource centre come mid-2023.

An outdoor gallery, multi-purpose hall and new entrance and reception area will be added.

These plans were announced at an event yesterday attended by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, several ministers and Muslim leaders, and members of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) that runs the centre.

In a speech, DPM Heng underscored the pivotal role played by the mosque in supporting the RRG's work, as well as the critical role of the RRG in building understanding and tolerance, given the deepening fault lines along race and religion in many societies.

He said he was heartened that the leaders of religious and community groups here have rallied together against extremism, condemning violence and making clear they stand firmly against all forms of radical ideologies.

He also held up the RRG's outreach for being "instrumental" in ensuring Singapore is a place where people of different races and religions live peacefully together, based on mutual understanding and trust.

"In addition, the Resource and Counselling Centre serves not only to provide visitors with a better appreciation of global terrorism, but also an opportunity to understand the actual message that Islam teaches its followers - that of peace," said Mr Heng.

"This is why we have peace and harmony in Singapore."

The Resource and Counselling Centre, which opened in 2014, allows members of the public to seek clarifications on radical ideology and violent extremism, and get counselling. It also stores resource materials that RRG counsellors can refer to in their work with radicalised individuals.

Mr Heng noted that prior to Covid-19, the centre's gallery, which can accommodate only 30 visitors at a time, had welcomed a remarkable 15,000-plus visitors.

The expanded centre will allow it to reach out to even more people and strengthen counter-ideology outreach efforts, he said.

RRG vice-chairman Ustaz Mohamed Ali said the expansion is needed because of the rising number of visitors and the wider variety of its counter-radicalisation activities in the community.

Beyond these RRG efforts, Mr Heng held up how the Malay/ Muslim community has also been working hard to build up a reservoir of goodwill among the different communities in Singapore.

"Malay-Muslim organisations have played a significant role in building our Malay-Muslim community in Singapore, which has much to be proud of," said Mr Heng. He noted the efforts of many volunteers over the years to uplift the community, preserve their culture and language, and guide their religious needs that also foster harmony with others.

The community has many successful role models, who are making a significant impact in Singapore and giving back to society, he added.

"The community has dignity because it knows it has to be equal in substance and not only in rights," said Mr Heng.

"Those who have done well want to give back, but in ways that fulfil their personal mission in life."

Mr Heng also noted that Singapore's diverse society has remained harmonious and cohesive not by chance, but because of a determined collective effort, and thanked the Muslim community for its contributions on this front.

"Let us continue to work together to preserve and strengthen our social bonds, drawing strength from our diversity, instead of letting it divide us," he added.