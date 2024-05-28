‘One-of-a-kind partnership’: Hello Kitty, Singapore Cable Car jointly celebrate 50th birthdays

SINGAPORE – Two iconic 50-year-olds are joining hands to celebrate their milestone birthdays in 2024.

Singapore Cable Car (SCC) will roll out Hello Kitty cable car cabins from June 1 to Dec 31 along the Mount Faber Line from Mount Faber Peak to Sentosa.

All 67 cabins on the line – excluding the seven SkyOrb cabins – will be adorned with Hello Kitty designs.

Visitors at Mount Faber Peak will also be greeted by a 2m-tall Hello Kitty sculpture decked out in a striking gold ensemble to mark the golden jubilee. SCC turned 50 on Feb 15, while Hello Kitty celebrates her birthday on Nov 1.

Mr Buhdy Bok, managing director of Mount Faber Leisure Group, which operates SCC, told The Straits Times: “As the only brand in South-east Asia commemorating its 50th anniversary alongside Hello Kitty, we are optimistic that this one-of-a-kind partnership will resonate with a wide audience – from families with young children to Hello Kitty fans, locals and tourists alike.”

Ms Cindy Loh, general manager of Sanrio South-east Asia, said the partnership aims to provide a unique and memorable experience to draw regional fans of the company’s well-loved character.

“Singapore is definitely an important market for us and it serves as a regional hub for all Hello Kitty fans,” she added.