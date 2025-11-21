One of 3 dogs removed from Seletar West farm dies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One video posted on Instagram shows a dog being pushed into a crate with two poles.

SINGAPORE – One of the three dogs that were trapped at a Seletar West farm by an Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) contractor on Nov 14 has died.

In a statement, AVS said the dog, known as Baby Boy and Fluffy, died on Nov 21.

The dog was under AVS’ care from Nov 14 until the morning of Nov 21.

In a statement, Dr Anna Wong, AVS group director of community animal management, said that during this period, the dog was observed to be alert and well, albeit walking with a slight limp.

AVS’ in-house veterinarian conducted a health check, vaccination, parasite preventatives and a blood test on the animal. According to the vet’s assessment, the dog was more than 10 years old.

The dog was handed over to animal welfare group Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS) at about 11.30am on Nov 21 for rehoming under the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage programme.

AVS, which is under the National Parks Board, said it shared the blood test results, which showed moderate anaemia and some underlying inflammation, with CAS’ identified veterinary clinic.

The dog was taken to the private veterinary clinic after he was picked up by CAS, AVS said. At the clinic, he went into cardiac arrest when placed under sedation.

On the afternoon of Nov 21, CAS took to Facebook to announce that Baby Boy had died and noted that the dog’s cremation would take place the next day.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, CAS said the dog “was fine” before it was taken to the private clinic and had “just (passed) diarrhoea in the crate (he was in)”.

The dog was taken to the private clinic at noon on Nov 21. It was sedated for a blood test and basic grooming “when his heart gave way”, said the animal welfare group.

AVS’ Dr Wong said the news of the death was “unexpected”. “We are in touch with CAS to look into identifying the cause of death through an independent post-mortem examination,” she added.

The Nov 14 trapping exercise, which was captured on video and uploaded on social media, had earlier sparked concern among netizens and animal welfare groups over the handling of three community dogs in Seletar West Farmway 8.

In an earlier response to queries from ST, on Nov 20, AVS said it is reviewing its Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage protocols with animal welfare groups.

The other two dogs remain in AVS’ care and are observed to be well, Dr Wong said.