One more deg C of warming will make outdoor labour more dangerous for 800 million people

SINGAPORE – It will take only 1 deg C of further global warming for intense, humid heat to endanger the health and imperil the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of outdoor workers in the tropics, a United States-led study has found.

The planet has already become hotter by about 1.1 deg C on average since pre-industrial times.

And if that extra warming by a single deg C happens, about 800 million people in the tropics will be living in areas where heavy physical work becomes dangerous for more than half the hours in a year, according to a review paper published in early March in the Cell Press journal One Earth.

The 2023 United Nations climate change conference warned that the world had not done enough to keep global warming to 1.5 deg C from pre-industrial times – a landmark goal under the Paris Agreement.

“Over a billion outdoor workers live in the tropics, where nearly a fifth of all hours in the year are hot and humid enough to exceed recommended safety thresholds for heavily-toiling workers,” the report said, warning about rising heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and chronic kidney disease.

The paper’s authors called for individuals, communities and governments to step up efforts to bolster the heat resilience of outdoor workers in the tropics, which include those in agriculture, construction, forestry and fisheries.

They also highlighted research gaps related to outdoor workers in humid heat, including the need for more fieldwork to better measure heat impacts for each outdoor work sector and demographic, since factors such as age, health and working conditions shape each person’s risk of heat strain.

The authors also noted that existing studies rarely delved into solutions, which means workers’ adaptations to heat remain understudied.

The 15 authors of the review paper – titled “Impacts of warming on outdoor worker well-being in the tropics and adaptation options” – concluded that there is additional danger for 800 million people in the tropics after studying data from various sources including from the latest weather statistics and climate models.

The tropics as defined in the paper are the regions within 30 degrees north and south of the Equator, which include dry deserts, coastal regions dotted with mangroves, and tropical forests in Africa, South Asia and South-east Asia.

There is high humidity in the areas examined, where working in sweaty, sticky and thermally uncomfortable conditions is a reality for outdoor workers.

Humidity and heat are a lethal combination because the high moisture in the air makes it hard for sweat to evaporate from the skin, which is the main mechanism the body employs to cool down.

Dr Yuta Masuda, director of science at the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation in Seattle, who led the review paper, noted: “In extreme humid heat conditions, sweating is not as efficient, and a person must sweat more to achieve the same heat loss, which contributes to heat strain.”

He added: “How dangerous the conditions are (for those affected) depends on the environment, level of exertion, clothing, personal factors, heat acclimatisation status and protective infrastructure.”