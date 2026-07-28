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One more chance for poly and ITE students to activate ST account, read articles to win prizes

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A Straits Times roadshow at Nanyang Polytechnic in July.

A Straits Times roadshow at Nanyang Polytechnic in July.

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

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Ang Yiying

  • Polytechnic and ITE students can activate or log in to their Straits Times accounts by July 31 to participate in a rewards campaign.
  • Activating accounts and reading at least one article earns a $5 eCapitaVoucher and entry into a lucky draw for JBL earbuds.
  • Previous winners received Bluetooth speakers and Apple Airpods; users can also access saved articles, e-paper offline, and podcasts via the ST app or website.

AI generated

Are you a polytechnic or ITE student with a Straits Times account through your school, but missed out on ST’s past rewards campaign? You now have one more chance to take part.

All you have to do is activate and/or log in to your ST account associated with your school e-mail address, and read at least one article during the campaign period. The promotion runs until July 31.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.