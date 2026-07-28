One more chance for poly and ITE students to activate ST account, read articles to win prizes

Are you a polytechnic or ITE student with a Straits Times account through your school, but missed out on ST’s past rewards campaign? You now have one more chance to take part.

All you have to do is activate and/or log in to your ST account associated with your school e-mail address, and read at least one article during the campaign period. The promotion runs until July 31.