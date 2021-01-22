Another Covid-19 case added to Kallang firm cluster; SIA cabin crew tests positive after returning from UK

SINGAPORE - The sole locally transmitted coronavirus case on Friday (Jan 22) is linked to the cluster at BS Industrial & Construction Supply in Kallang, bringing the number of cases in this cluster to eight.

She is a Malaysian national who works in sales at the company, and is a co-worker of a 39-year-old permanent resident who was the first case detected in the cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Friday night.

The 26-year-old tested positive on Jan 21 during her quarantine, after being identified as a close contact of the 39-year old man.

She was asymptomatic, and brought to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after testing positive.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 21 cases in the past week, up from two cases in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from two cases to five cases over the same time period.

There were also 14 imported cases, bringing Singapore's total to 59,250.

One of the imported cases is a 29-year-old work pass holder who works as cabin crew in the Singapore Airlines (SIA).

She travelled to the United Kingdom for work between Jan 12 and Jan 13, and returned to Singapore on Jan 14.

The Indian national tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival, but developed a fever on Jan 17 and went to a general practitioner's clinic.

She lost her sense of smell on Jan 20, and was then tested for Covid-19. Her test came back positive on Jan 22.

MOH said she had mostly stayed at home between the onset of her symptoms and being brought to the hospital after testing positive.

The other 13 imported cases comprise two Singaporeans, one permanent resident, one dependant's pass holder, three work pass holders, three work permit holders, one short-term visit pass holder and two special pass holders.

The special pass holders are sea crew who were tested onboard their respective vessels which came from China and Timor Leste.

The Singaporeans and permanent resident were returning from Malaysia, Mauritius and Myanmar, while the dependant's pass holder was coming from France.

One of the work pass holders was also coming from France, while the other two came from India.

The three work permit holders, one of whom is a foreign domestic worker, came from India and Indonesia, while the short-term visit pass holder also came from India.

With 24 cases discharged on Friday, 58,968 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remain in hospital, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 197 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.