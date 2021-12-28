One-minute lessons: Pick up language skills to health tips on TikTok

There are almost 8 billion people on the face of the planet right now. And for every eight of those people, one of them is on TikTok.

That’s right: In September this year, TikTok saw its billionth user roll onto the video-sharing platform.

No small number of users have come from Southeast Asia, one of the platform’s biggest markets. Last year, almost one in three Southeast Asians — 240 million of them, as of June 2021 — had downloaded the app.

And it’s no wonder why. From relatable videos about Zoom mishaps to deciding whether it’s a bones or no-bones day, TikTok is responsible for some of the most gripping trends of 2021.

But as entertaining as TikTok is, it’s not just a space for stirring sea shanties and recipes for feta pasta. TikTok has also been a crucial space for creators in all manner of communities to come together and share knowledge with each other, from cooks to carpenters to even survival enthusiasts.

In 2019, the #EduTok initiative saw the platform partner with leading institutions in India to create short-form educational video content. 140 billion views later, the hashtag is showing no signs of stopping, with more and more videos being added every day.

Meanwhile, the #LearnOnTikTok initiative — featuring content from high-profile creators such as astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and scientist Bill Nye — is just over a year and a half old, but already has garnered more than 210 billion views.

What makes TikTok such a powerful platform for education?

The company’s own commitment to supporting educational initiatives cannot be understated, of course. For instance, TikTok launched the evergreen #LearningIsFun hashtag to give way to the rise of educational content in the platform. From learning flower arrangements to piano tutorials, the hashtag has since been the home for passionate hobbyists and the curious.

The accessibility of TikTok as a platform has also gone a long way towards its growth. Young users in particular are gravitating towards TikTok as a space to share and learn about topics that matter to them, be it about politics, gender identity or racial issues.

“Increasingly, we've seen unique, multidisciplinary educational content find a home on TikTok,” says Ms Doreen Tan, User & Content Operations Manager at TikTok Singapore.

“From literature to architecture, fitness and more, it's heartening that TikTok has evolved into a platform that has not only enabled vibrant communities to bond over a common love for their craft, but also allowed users to broaden their horizons in learning something new.”

So whether you’re a passionate hobbyist, a curious individual looking for like-minded people, or simply interested in understanding TikTok, there’s an account or hashtag for you to follow on the app.

Dive deep into lesser-known parts of Singapore history

For starters: Have you ever wondered what happened when the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency tried to bribe then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew? And did you know that Singapore has its own super-secret spy agency, just like the British MI6 of James Bond fame?

These are the topics explored in the short-form videos of Mr Dhevarajan Devadas, 30 (@historyyogi), a graduate history student at the National University of Singapore.

Mr Devadas had always dreamt of getting more people interested in the lesser-known aspects of the little red dot’s storied and colourful history.

“While many perceive it to be boring and irrelevant, history holds many important lessons for modern societies,” he says.