One million new masks collected on Day 1

Collecting the new and improved reusable face masks was fuss-free for many, with about a million picked up on the first day of the latest nationwide distribution exercise yesterday.

In the third such exercise in recent months, there are also 400 mask vending machines placed at all community clubs (CCs) this time. Those who used them said it was quick and convenient.

All it took was the press of an on-screen button and a quick scan of their identification card.

"It is easier than withdrawing money from your bank," said a housewife in her 60s who wanted to be known only as Mrs Ng. She was collecting masks for her family of three at Bishan Community Club.

Still, more than eight in 10 of the one million masks given out yesterday were collected over the counter at CCs and residents' committee (RC) centres islandwide.

About six million reusable masks that offer better comfort and resistance to droplets are available in the latest exercise, which will span three weeks until June 14.

Like the previous rounds, mask collection counters have been set up at 109 CCs and 661 RC centres, and those who want to pick up their masks over the counter can do so from 10am to 6pm daily until June 1.

Residents picking up their masks from the 24-hour vending machines provided by the Temasek Foundation can do so any time during the three-week exercise.

The machines will be cleaned regularly and all high-touch areas are treated with a self-disinfecting coating, which can last for three months.

They are restocked every evening and are designed to send an alert when stocks are low.

Bishan Community Club and Ang Mo Kio Community Centre each had three vending machines and staff were stationed nearby to help members of the public.

The third round of mask collection started yesterday and will be on till June 1 at all community clubs (CCs) and residents' committee centres. The public can also collect their masks from vending machines at all CCs till June 14. Residents must bring along a valid identification card to collect the masks. More details are available at https://maskgowhere.sg

FAST AND SAFE There is less contact. The person doesn't have to hand it out to you. WINSTON TAN, a Primary 6 pupil who collected his mask from the vending machine.

PERFECT FIT FOR CHILD The old one was too big for him because there was only one size. This one... fits his face just nice. MADAM MARIA BACHUK, on how the new mask fits her eight-year-old son Qharil.

Primary 6 pupil Winston Tan, who collected his mask using the vending machine, said: "There is less contact. The person doesn't have to hand it out to you."

Compared with the previous round last month, when about 8,300 People's Association (PA) staff and volunteers were deployed on the first day, only about 4,400 were deployed yesterday.

The vending machines have helped to reduce the manpower involved in the exercise by about half, said a PA spokesman, who added: "This will help to reduce human-to-human contact, thus ensuring the safety of our residents as well as our staff and volunteers."

Ms Jenny Poon, 72, said the vending machines were a little daunting for seniors.

"For older people, the machines are not so convenient. I can't figure out how to use them."

For store assistant Maria Bachuk, 38, who was at Ang Mo Kio Community Centre with her son, having the new mask means she gets to breathe easier at work.

She has to wear a mask for about eight to 10 hours every day, and the old reusable masks were uncomfortable and made it hard to breathe.

Trying the new mask on, Madam Maria could immediately tell the difference.

Residents with a valid identification card can collect one reusable mask each.

Adults will be given adult-size masks and priority for child-size masks will be given to those aged 12 and younger.

This was good news for Madam Maria's eight-year-old son Qharil.

She said: "The old one was too big for him because there was only one size. This one is better. It fits his face just nice."

For the latest information about the exercise or the availability of masks at the vending machines, visit www.maskgowhere.gov.sg

The public can also refer to community notice boards, digital display panels or their CCs' social media channels for more information.