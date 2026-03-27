One person missing after collision between pleasure craft and vessel off Southern Islands

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The Maritime and Port Authority said the collision happened at about 4.15am off the Southern Islands.

SINGAPORE – Search and rescue operations are ongoing for one person after a pleasure craft and a supply vessel collided off Southern Islands in the early morning of March 27.

The missing person was one of three people on the pleasure craft, which collided with the supply vessel at about 4.15am, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a media statement on the same day.

“Of the three persons on board the pleasure craft, two have been rescued and are safe, while one is missing,” MPA said.

All those on board the supply vessel are accounted for, and no injuries have been reported, the port authority added.

MPA also said it has deployed patrol craft, along with assets from the Police Coast Guard and the Marine Division of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

MPA added that it is in contact with the next of kin of the missing person and is providing the necessary support.

Navigational broadcasts have been issued for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout.