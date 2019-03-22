One man hurt in hit-and-run chain collision in Upper Serangoon Road; police investigating

One of the drivers fled the scene, leaving their vehicle behind.
SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital after a chain collision involving four vehicles in Upper Serangoon Road on Friday (March 22).

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hillside Drive, at around 7.35am.

The accident, which involved three cars and a lorry colliding with one other, was classified as a hit-and-run.

The Straits Times understands that this is because one of the drivers fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The police said that one of the car drivers, a 44-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

It is believed that no arrests have been made so far, and police are investigating.

