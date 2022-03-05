'One Less Worry' campaign launched to spread cervical cancer awareness

SINGAPORE - Every month, six women in Singapore die of cervical cancer, which is also the second leading cause of cancer deaths among females in their 30s here.

Yet, despite the condition being highly preventable through vaccination and screening, the uptake of screenings here remains low, at about 45 per cent of the general population.

A year-long awareness programme, which was launched by the Alliance for Active Action Against HPV (A4HPV) on Saturday (March 5), aims to tackle that, among other issues.

The leading cause of cervical cancer is the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Of the more than 200 types, 14 are deemed "high-risk". Type 52 accounts for 15.4 per cent of cervical cancers while Type 58 is linked to 42.5 per cent of high-grade cervical lesions in Singapore.

These rates are doubled the global average.

Pre-cancer virus is most prevalent in women aged from 30 to early 40s. Yet it is also this age group that is the least receptive to screening, said Dr Ida Ismail, technical adviser at A4HPV, at the launch of the "One Less Worry" campaign that marks International HPV Awareness Day 2022.

A4HPV is a group that aims to eliminate cervical cancer here.

The year-long campaign aims to raise greater awareness through activities such as community mural paintings which contain key messages on how everyone can play a part to tackle cervical cancer.

A4HPV also came up with a song titled "One Less Worry" and choreographed a Bollywood zumba fitness dance for it, with the People's Association's Women's Integration Network roped in to reach out to more people.

The #onelessworry campaign here is led by the International Papillomavirus Society which has endorsed the A4HPV as its Singapore partner.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth as well as Trade and Industry, said on Saturday at the launch: "Almost all of the cervical cancers are caused by HPV. The first line of defence... is through HPV vaccination.

"To encourage this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has included HPV vaccinations in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule and the National Adult Immunisation Schedule."

The Screen for Life programme by MOH and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) encourages more Singaporeans to go for health screenings, including cervical cancer. Since September 2017, subsidies have been enhanced to boost affordability.