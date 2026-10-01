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One last snowfall as Snow City closes its doors for good after 26 years

Imagine enjoying hotpot with colleagues in a snow chamber, surrounded by ice sculptures, in sub-zero temperatures.

That was how Snow City staff marked the end of an era after the attraction closed its shutters for good at 6.49pm on Sept 30, following 26 years of operation.

The shutters coming down for one last time at 6.49pm. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The closure reflects the Science Centre Board’s commitment to “keeping its offerings fresh and relevant amid shifting visitor interests and an evolving attractions landscape”, Science Centre Singapore said on May 19.

Singapore’s first permanent indoor snow centre opened in June 2000, allowing people in the tropical city to experience snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

The last few visitors taking a photo while queueing for a five-minute-long Drift on Ice bumper car ride, the only sub-zero bumper car experience on ice in Singapore. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“I can say that Snow City is part of me. So, of course, I am feeling sad. We hope that it was a good experience for all Singaporeans and tourists,” said Norazani Shaiddin, Snow City’s general manager.

“We may be small, but I think the memories we have given visitors are very lasting. More than two million people have visited us ,” the 65-year-old said. With 21 years of service, he is the attraction’s longest-serving staff member.

“We have actually achieved 14 records in the Singapore Book of Records. We created the first real snowfall in Singapore using technology. We brought in mountain-quality snow,” he added.

Notable records include the 120m-long Glacier Luge and Singapore’s first ice bumper-car arena.

Visitors gliding down a 60m-long snow slide. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Norazani will be leaving Singapore on Oct 4. Almaty Children’s Science Museum, under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Education, has engaged him as a consultant. It is slated to open by the end of October.

General manager Norazani Shaiddin (centre, in black) hugging a staff member at the end of the day. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Snow City marked its final chapter with One Last Snowfall, a public farewell campaign running from June to September. The campaign featured limited-time experiences and offers, including an hour of snow play and a bumper car ride, at 30% off the usual admission price.

Visitors enjoying themselves on the bumper car ride. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

On its last d ay, the attraction was fully booked. All 1,400 admission tickets were sold out online, and no walk-ins were allowed.

Joshua Heng, a father of three, said: “It’s a wonderful place to come to . Today is the last day for PSLE and the last day for Snow City.” The 57-year-old was at the snow centre with his wife and two younger children, one of whom is in Primary 6.

Joshua Heng (centre with a cellphone) taking a photo of his family (top left) playing with snow. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“This is an important and sentimental place, which a lot of Singaporeans value,” said his wife Helen Ng, who is in her mid-40s.

The family said the slides were their favourite, adding that the girls have gone down them seven times each. “The girls just like to come down fast,” said Ng, who is also a teacher.

After the crowds cleared, the staff gathered for their hotpot dinner and goodbyes. Norazani thanked his staff and shared tearful hugs as he bade a final farewell to his beloved snow centre.