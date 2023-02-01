One lane of Braddell Road closed to facilitate water-pipe leak repair

SINGAPORE - Drivers using Braddell Road to head to Paya Lebar may experience delays while a damaged water pipe is being repaired in the coming days.

National water agency PUB said it detected the pipe leak along the road on Tuesday at around 4am, and immediately deployed a service crew and contractor to deal with the issue.

“We have closed off the left-most lane along the affected section of Braddell Road, towards the Braddell underpass, to facilitate the repair works, which is expected to complete within a week,” it added.

The water supply to residents in the vicinity is not affected.

PUB noted that as the water main is deep in the ground, the restoration work is more challenging and will take a longer time.

“It requires installation of stabilising structures for the workers to ensure safe access during the excavation and welding works to repair the pipe,” it added.

PUB has put up signages on the road to alert motorists to the lane closure.